Paterson Man, 34, Shot Dead Outside Church

Jerry DeMarco
Jelsma Place in Paterson.
Jelsma Place in Paterson. Photo Credit: Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit

A 34-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed steps from a city church early Sunday.

The victim was brought via private vehicle to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after the 8 a.m. shooting, Dec. 4, on Jelsma Place near the Greater Bethel Church of Christ.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed the killing but didn’t say whether the suspected shooter had been arrested or identified.

The victim’s identity was temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Meanwhile, Valdes asked that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that can help solve the case contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120. 

to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.