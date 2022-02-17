Paterson Firefighters Douse Vacant House Blaze

Firefighters doused a blaze that ravaged a vacant Paterson house.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out in the 2½-story building on Plum Street around the corner from St. Joseph's Childrens Hospital near Route 80 shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

All firefighters were ordered out within minutes.

The blaze was under control barely an hour later.

Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66 on YouTube) took the photo.

