Paterson Firefighters Douse Neighborhood Blaze

Paterson firefighters doused a Friday afternoon blaze that ravaged one multi-family home and damaged another.
No injuries were reported in the Jasper Street fire, which broke out around 1 p.m. and went to three alarms within 20 minutes.
Flames roared through the second and upper floors of one 2½-story wood-frame residence.
Firefighters limited the damage to neighboring homes while knocking down the blaze and getting it under control by 2:30 p.m.
Totowa and Bloomfield firefighters were among the mutual aid responders.
