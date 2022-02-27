Paterson Firefighters Battle Weekend House Blaze

UPDATE: Paterson firefighters continued hitting hot spots and searching for possible casualties from a fast-moving weekend blaze a little over an hour and a half after it began.

Smoke eaters were met with heavy fire at the back of the second floor extending to the third when they arrived at the wood-frame house at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and Henry Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

They knocked the two-alarm blaze down in under a half-hour and declared it under control around 1 p.m.

Fire investigators and police also responded, as did a PSE&G crew.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries nor how many people were displaced. The Red Cross was assisting them with food and clothing while finding temporary shelter for those who needed it.

