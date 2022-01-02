Paterson Ex-Con Charged With Shooting Man, Threatening Woman During Argument

An ex-con from Paterson pulled a gun and shot another city man -- while threatening to kill a local woman -- during an argument, authorities charged.

Paterson police captured Calvin Holmes, 34, in the area of North York Street and Sparrow Street on New Year’s Eve, several hours after the 3:15 p.m. shooting at Rosa Parks Boulevard and 12th Avenue.

They charged him with attempted murder, making terroristic threats and several weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim was taken to nearby St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

They didn’t say what the argument was about.

Holmes remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a hearing this coming Wednesday, Jan. 5.

