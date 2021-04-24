Paterson Detectives Nab Ex-Con In Hail Of Gunfire That Wounded Teen, Damaged Cars, Building

Paterson detectives nabbed an ex-con who they said unloaded no fewer than 20 shots on a local street corner, wounding a city man, damaging vehicles and shattering a store window.

At 25, Michael Deas has spent most of his adult life behind bars, records show.

He spent five years in state prison before being released this past November for a pair of Passaic County armed robberies in 2013 and 2014.

Paterson detectives arrested Deas on Friday for last Sunday's shooting at the corner of Straight and Essex streets.

A wounded 19-year-old victim arrived at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center via private vehicle soon after. He was treated and survived his injuries, authorities said.

Police later reported recovering 18 shell casings and two live rounds from the scene.

One of the bullets smashed through the window of a medical insurance company. Three parked vehicles also were struck.

Shooting Paterson NJ Police investigate a shooting scene at Straight St and Essex St. 1 victim walk-in to St Joseph’s Medical Center. 3 parked cars struck, and a buildings window struck at the scene, at least 18 shell casing recovered at the scene. April 18th 2021 approximately 9:40pm tornadochaser66

Dean remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and various weapons counts, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

******

ALSO SEE: Paterson Man, 21, Shot On City Street CornerA 21-year-old shooting victim ducked into a Paterson grocery store and called police after being shot on Friday, authorities said.******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.