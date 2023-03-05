Passaic Sheriff's Officers Bust Clifton Man For Coke, Pot

Passaic County sheriff's officers busted a Clifton man with six ounces of cocaine and a pound of pot, authorities said.

Warrant squad and K-9 unit officers teamed up in a brief probe that led to the arrest of Adel C. Tapia following warranted searches of his vehicle and home at Fordham Road home off Valley Road near Rifle Camp Park on Saturday, March 4, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Along with the drugs, they seized $179 in suspected proceeds and various drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.

Tapia was charged with multiple drug possession counts and sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order his release the same day pending further court action.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.