Passaic Sheriff: Ex-Con Caught Dealing With Two Guns, Coke, Customer Ledger

Passaic County sheriff's officers nabbed a Paterson ex-con with two guns, an ounce and a half of cocaine and some pot, along with packaging materials, scales and a customer ledger, authorities said.

Detectives watched as Miguel Medina, 37, sold to a 57-year-old Fair Lawn man at the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 17th Street, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Investigators followed the buyer into Fair Lawn, where they arrested him, the sheriff said.

They seized Medina in front of a bar near his 3rd Avenue home, he said.

Medina consented to a search of his apartment, where they found the cocaine, along with a loaded .40-caliber Beretta handgun, a .32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver and a large-capacity magazine, among other items, Berdnik said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on drug and weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, he said.

