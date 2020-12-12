Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen County Jail Protestors Struck By Runaway Sedan In Manhattan
News

Passaic Police Officer Injured In Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"He is doing OK," Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said of the officer. "Everyone is safe. Everyone is fine. Everyone is OK."
"He is doing OK," Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said of the officer. "Everyone is safe. Everyone is fine. Everyone is OK." Photo Credit: Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora

A Passaic police officer was hospitalized after a crash that toppled a utility pole.

"Thankfully it's a one-car accident and the officer is doing well," Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Schaer said after Friday night's crash at Main Avenue and Prospect Street. "We expect his injuries to be minor and that he'll make a full recovery."

The busy intersection remained closed while the crash was investigated and repairs were made. The wrecked city police SUV was towed.

Specifics about the crash, including the cause, won't be available until the investigation was completed, authorities said.

"He is doing OK," Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said of the officer. "Everyone is safe. Everyone is fine. Everyone is OK."

Deputy Chief Louis Gentile urged drivers to pull over or stop safely when they hear sirens or see flashing lights.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.