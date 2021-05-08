Contact Us
Passaic Man Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted Bloomfield Teen, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Eloy Tomay Coyotl
Eloy Tomay Coyotl Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic man kidnapped and sexually assaulted a Bloomfield teen, authorities charged.

Eloy Tomay Coyotl, 32, “pulled the victim into his car, drove through Bloomfield and into Passaic, then digitally penetrated [her] while in his vehicle,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint statement.

Coyotl was arrested after detectives spoke with the 17-year-old victim and witnesses, they said.

A Superior Court judge in Paterson ordered that he remain held pending trial on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint, luring and child endangerment.

Meanwhile, authorities asked that anyone with information about the incident – or other incidents possibly involving Coyotl – contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

