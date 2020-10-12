Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Passaic Man Charged With Murdering Dad, 82

Jerry DeMarco
Vincent Sullivan
Vincent Sullivan Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic man was charged with killing his 82-year-old father during a struggle in their home.

Police and fireman went to the Terhune Avenue home on a welfare check shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after a “concerned party” had been unable to contact Vincent Sullivan or his father, Gerard, for several days.

They initially received no response at the home, then eventually contacted the younger Sullivan, 49, who “allowed first responders to enter the home,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

They discovered a lifeless Gerard Sullivan on his bedroom floor, they said.

He’d suffered “suffered significant blunt force injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene, the victim of patricide, Valdes and Guzman said.

There were also “signs of a struggle in the bedroom and abrasions and minor injuries on Vincent Sullivan’s hands,” they said in a brief release.

Vincent Sullivan was being held pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges that include murder, they said.

Valdes and Guzman didn’t say whether they believe he used his fists or an object.

