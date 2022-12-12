Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton

A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed.

Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.

He was pronounced dead a short time later, they said in a joint release.

Police who responded to the location of the shooting “discovered evidence of a crime scene" near the corner of Kulick Street and Central Avenue, Valdes and Rinaldi said in the brief release.

They didn’t say whether a shooter had been arrested or identified.

They asked that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help catch or identify whoever was responsible contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

