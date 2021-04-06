Passaic Driver Who Fled Serious Pedestrian Hit-Run Crash Gets Probation

UPDATE: A 27-year-old Passaic driver who admitted that he severely injured another city resident in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash last fall was sentenced Friday in Paterson to probation.

Matthew Cancel didn’t wait for a grand jury to determine whether the case should proceed when he pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury on April 16, just 10 days after he was arrested.

Cancel admitted that he was behind the wheel of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz that struck the 64-year-old victim at Market and Hudson streets last Oct. 25, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, she said.

Authorities later arrested Cancel and Carinell Pellot, 23, of Prospect Park, whom they charged with hindering Cancel’s arrest by lying to police.

In addition to 2½ years probation, Cancel lost his driving privileges for year and must complete a safe driver improvement class to get them back, under the terms of the plea bargain.

ALSO SEE: Driver Admits Months-Old Passaic Pedestrian Hit-Run

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.