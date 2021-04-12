Passaic County Sheriff: Drug Detectives Nab Pair Of Older Dealers

Passaic County sheriff's detectives grabbed one Paterson man with several ounces of crack and another as he tried to flush more drugs, authorities said.

Narcotics Bureau investigators followed and arrested Eric Seegers, 62, after watching Shawn Nero, 48, conduct business outside Nero's Madison Street apartment, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Seegers was carrying 6½ ounces of crack and $1,400 in suspected drug proceeds, the sheriff said.

The detectives then doubled back to Nero's. Seeing them at the door, he rushed back into the apartment and tried to destroy the remaining evidence, Berdnik said.

Both men were charged with several drug-related offenses. Nero also was charged with evidence tampering. Both were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first court appearance.

Total street value of the seized drugs: $9,750.

