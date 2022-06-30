Passaic County Man Threatens To Kill Police Captain With Traffic Stop Ambush: Authorities

A Passaic County man was charged with threatening to lure a local police captain into a traffic stop so he could shoot him and chop his head off, authorities said.

Jante Bagh, 41, called the Prospect Park Police Department on Tuesday and said he would lure the captain into a stop, “pop one in his head” and then cut it off, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Bagh, who lives in Prospect Park, was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.

He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

