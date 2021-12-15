OUCH! Car Thieves Elude NJ Owner, Crash High-Priced Bentley

Two thieves crashed a luxury SUV worth upwards of $250,000 shortly after stealing it from a Wayne residence, authorities said.

The owner called police from another vehicle while chasing the bandits who snatched the 2021 Bentley Bentayga from Massola Drive shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

The owner lost sight of the vehicle after it turned onto Hamburg Turnpike off Berdan Avenue but gave a dispatcher enough information to point police in the right direction, Daly said.

Officer William Hall began pursuing the vehicle on Alps Road a short time later, he said.

Traffic Bureau Lt. Joe Rooney ordered all officers to break off the pursuit after the speeding southbound driver steered into the northbound lane, Daly said.

Moments later, the Bentley crashed and rolled at Alps Road and Maple Avenue, he said.

Two occupants hopped out and bolted into nearby woods.

Officers John Culic and Denis Zamora chased both of them down, assisted by Rooney, the captain said.

He identified them as Sincere Daniels-Jones, 19, and Unique Shakur Woodward, 21, both of Irvington.

They were each charged with theft, resisting arrest, eluding and criminal mischief and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances.

Daly, meanwhile, urged all owners to lock their cars and take their keys or key fobs no matter where they park or for how long – and to never leave running vehicles unattended.

“Motor vehicle theft out of residential driveways has increased statewide and has become a frequent problem,” the captain said. “These vehicles are then driven in a reckless manner, even when not pursued by police, and are often involved in crashes and/or used in the commission of serious crimes.

“Please do your part in public safety by not making it easy for criminals to commit these offenses,” he added.

