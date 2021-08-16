Contact Us
One Dead, One Wounded In Paterson Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

A Paterson man was shot dead and another wounded Sunday night outside a Middle Eastern restaurant in the city's 6th Ward, authorities confirmed.

Responders conducted CPR on Victor Vasquez, 36, who was shot in the chest outside the Aleppo Restaurant near the corner of Main and Thomas streets shortly after 8 p.m.

Both he and the second victim, 32-year-old Nelson Hilario, were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Vasquez was pronounced dead a little over a half-hour later.

Valdes and Baycora didn't say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

It was the Silk City's 19th homicide this year.

