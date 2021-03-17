North Bergen Passenger Ejected In Route 3 Crash, Union City Driver Extricated By Passersby

UPDATE: A 21-year-old passenger from North Bergen was ejected when a coupe slammed into a guard rail off Route 3 in Clifton.

Passersby stopped their cars, came running and extricated the 20-year-old driver from Union City after the 2007 Honda Civic crashed at the Main Avenue exit on the westbound highway shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

Members of the Clifton Fire Department EMS took the passenger to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with facial injuries that Anderson said weren’t considered life-threatening.

Nutley EMS took the driver to the hospital with a back injury, the sergeant said.

The heavily damaged Civic was towed, he said.

Any summonses or charges were pending an investigation, Anderson said.

