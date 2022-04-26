Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Three Rescued, Five Hospitalized In Fierce Paterson Fire
News

NO BRAKES: 2 Bail As Garbage Truck Barrels Into Passaic County Park, Nearly Plunges Into Brook

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
EMS workers tend to the victims.
EMS workers tend to the victims. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two passengers jumped from a speeding garbage truck as it barreled into a Passaic County park and stopped just short of plunging into a brook after losing its brakes.

The driver and both occupants were hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after the Gaeta garbage truck out of Paterson sped down Brockhuizen Lane into Goffle Brook Park around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.

The truck was inches from going airborne into the brook when it hit some bushes and other obstacles before coming to a stop.

Hawthorne police, fire and EMS responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.