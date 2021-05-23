Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
NJSP: Driver Tosses Pistol During Police Pursuit That Ends In Paterson Crash

Jerry DeMarco
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

The fleeing driver of a vehicle that crashed into two others in Paterson during a pre-dawn New Jersey State Police chase Sunday tossed a gun out the window, authorities said.

The occupant of one of the struck vehicles was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following the crash at 10th Avenue and East 24th Street around 2 a.m., responders said.

The other vehicle that was hit was parked, they said.

Along the way, the driver tossed a bag on northbound Route 20, police said.

Inside the bag was a 9mm Ruger that troopers recovered, they said.

The driver was taken into custody on assorted charges and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

