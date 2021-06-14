Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Saddle Brook Driver Charged With DWI In Fiery Head-On Paramus Crash That Severely Injured Woman
News

MYSTERY: Body Found On Route 3

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Clifton police
Clifton police Photo Credit: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)

Authorities hope an autopsy answers some questions about what appeared to be a pedestrian struck and killed on Route 3 over the weekend.

Police found the unidentified man's body near the eastbound highway divider in the area of Clifton Commons Sunday morning following calls about debris in the roadway, law enforcement sources said.

"It's unusual, to say the least," one said. "At no point did anyone report seeing a body. Apparently, no one realized what it was."

Once police arrived and traffic slowed considerably, it became clearer to passing motorists.

What wasn't clear was how long the body was there or exactly where the victim was killed.

He still hadn't been officially identified as of mid-morning on Monday.

All questions have been referred to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes's office, which is handling the investigation, assisted by city police, the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and the state Medical Examiner's Office.

Valdes had yet to release any information about the incident.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.