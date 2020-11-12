Mysterious Upturned Boat Found At Base Of Paterson Great Falls (VIDEO)

How did a jon boat end up at the base of Paterson Great Falls?

That's the question local authorities were trying to solve Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to the scene found the 12- to- 14-foot boat with a small engine at the base of the falls, the city's public safety director Jerry Speziale told NJ.com.

There was also some debris in the water, initial reports say.

Paterson Rescue member Michael Scherer was driving by the scene on his day off when she spotted his guy working to recover the boat, he said in an Instagram post.

All boats in the water had been accounted for, and there were not reports anyone missing, he said.

The investigation was ongoing.

