South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Mysterious Upturned Boat Found At Base Of Paterson Great Falls (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Paterson rescue member Michael Scherer was passing by when he saw his team members performing the rescue mission. Photo Credit: Michael Scherer

How did a jon boat end up at the base of Paterson Great Falls?

That's the question local authorities were trying to solve Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to the scene found the 12- to- 14-foot boat with a small engine at the base of the falls, the city's public safety director Jerry Speziale told NJ.com.

There was also some debris in the water, initial reports say.

Paterson Rescue member Michael Scherer was driving by the scene on his day off when she spotted his guy working to recover the boat, he said in an Instagram post.

All boats in the water had been accounted for, and there were not reports anyone missing, he said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

