Murder Defendant In Paterson YMCA Stabbing Takes Deal, Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge

A 34-year-old Paterson man admitted stabbing another city resident dead at the local YMCA.

Jasmir Cleaves, 34, originally was charged with murder in the killing of Gabrae “Brae” Sams Jr., 29, in a fifth-floor hallway of the Y on Ward Street last Aug. 6.

Police responding to the call fought to save Sams’s life. He was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Cleaves took a deal from prosecutors rather than face trial, pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter in Superior Court in Paterson.

Judge Marybel Mercado-Ramirez scheduled sentencing for Sept. 20. Whatever term Cleaves gets, he’ll have to serve 85% of the time before he’ll be eligible for parole, under the plea agreement. He also must remain under parole supervision for five years following his release.

Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Simsen secured the plea.

