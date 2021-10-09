Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

News

Motorcyclist Killed In Route 23 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Southbound Route 23 in Wayne.
Southbound Route 23 in Wayne. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash on southbound Route 23 in Wayne.

Two cyclists were traveling together when the victim went down just past the entrance ramp from Black Oak Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m., responders said.

The victim was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.

Several Wayne units responded, including ranking officers.

They awaited the Passaic County Sheriff's Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, county prosecutor's office and state Medical Examiner's Office.

Southbound Route 23 was closed at Black Oak Ridge Road. Northbound was open.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.