South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
News

Motorcyclist Killed In Route 20 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Death on the highway
Death on the highway Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

A motorcyclist was ejected and killed overnight in a crash with at least one other vehicle on a stretch of Route 20 in Paterson, authorities said.

Initial details were sparse other than that the crash occurred outside the Lowe's on the northbound side of McLean Boulevard shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, and that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene soon after.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes was expected to provide further details.

