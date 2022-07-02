Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: WANTED: 'Armed, Dangerous' Fugitive Sought For Attempted Murder Of HUMC Patient Care Worker
News

MISSING: Police Seek Help Finding Haledon Man

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees him or knows where to find Felix DeJesus is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg or Detective Christian Clavo at (973) 790-4444.
Anyone who sees him or knows where to find Felix DeJesus is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg or Detective Christian Clavo at (973) 790-4444. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

SEEN HIM? Detectives from the Haledon Police Department’s Investigative and Special Services Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Haledon resident Felix DeJesus, who was reported missing by his family last week.

DeJesus was last seen in the area Oak and Summer streets in Paterson around 6 p.m. last Wednesday, Feb. 2, Capt. George Guzman said.

His family reported him missing the next day, Guzman said.

DeJesus is described as 41, Hispanic, about 5-feet-9 and 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg or Detective Christian Clavo at (973) 790-4444.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.