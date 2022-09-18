Man Killed, Woman Critical In Shooting At Border Of Paterson, Prospect Park

A 45-year-old man was killed and a 28-year-old woman critically wounded in an overnight shooting at the border of Paterson and Prospect Park, authorities confirmed.

Police responding to the shooting found both victims on the Paterson side of Belle Avenue off Hopper Street shortly before 2 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead, they said.

Detectives from Valdes’s office and Ribeiro’s department were jointly investigating the shooting. They didn’t discuss a motive nor say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

That makes 17 homicides in Paterson so far this year, which puts the Silk City on pace for 24 for all of 2022. There were “records” set last year, with 28 killings, and in 2020, with 27.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.