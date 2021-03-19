Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: Sussex Scammer Used Dead People’s Names To Collect $1.9M In COVID Relief
News

Man Charged In Clifton Domestic Violence Stabbing Captured In Maryland

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Khaled Abukanan
Khaled Abukanan Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A man who stabbed a Clifton woman in the head and neck in a domestic violence assault was seized after he drove nearly 200 miles back to his Maryland home, authorities said Friday.

Khaled Abukanan, 47, of Catonsville, MD fled after stabbing the 34-year-old victim, who is related to him, at a Gourley Avenue home near Valley Road late Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with critical injuries, responders said.

Authorities immediately issued an alert for a tan Dodge Caravan that they said the assailant fled in.

Abukanan was arrested in Baltimore County hours later, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi and Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt.

He will remain held there pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and burglary, they said in a joint release on Friday.

“The victim will remain unidentified pursuant to the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act,” it said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.