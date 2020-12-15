Knife-Wielding Ex-Con Caught After Threatening Pizza Makers, Wayne PD Says

Wayne police captured an ex-con who they said threatened some local pizzeria employees with a knife.

Khalil Bakho, 56, had stood in the doorway of Brother Bruno’s Pizza, Deli and Bagels on Hamburg Turnpike, pointed at the workers and made a slicing motion across his throat with the knife, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

A responding officer searching the area moments later spotted Bakho, of Wayne, slouching in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle, Daly said.

Bakho was arrested after the officer found the knife under and seat, he said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges of stalking, making terroristic threats, simple assault and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a knife.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.