Jurors Convict Child Sex Abuser From Clifton Who Tried To Get Victim To Change Story

Jurors in Paterson convicted a Clifton man of sexually assaulting a child over the course of several years.

A judge scheduled a July 15 sentencing for Alfredo Hernandez-Sanchez, 35, after he was found guilty of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as well as sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Friday, April 8.

Members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit began investigating after being alerted by Clifton police in June 2018, Valdes said.

The victim, who was 15 at the time, “reported being sexually abused by [Hernandez-Sanchez] for a number of years” at her residence in Clifton beginning in 2014, the prosecutor said.

After the detectives arrested him, Hernandez-Sanchez “wrote a letter to the child victim from the Passaic County Jail apologizing to her and asking her to help him by changing the sworn statement she initially provided” to them, Valdes said.

Hernandez-Sanchez remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending sentencing on Thursday’s convictions, secured by Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco.

