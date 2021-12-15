Instagram Threat To Paterson High School Investigated

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Paterson police and school security officials were investigating an Instagram threat that they believe was directed at Eastside High School.

A photo of a gun was accompanied by the threat: "Dont come to Eastside tomrw."

Authorities initially didn't know which particular school the Tuesday post was intended for. Newark also has an East Side High School.

Law enforcement sources said it involved Paterson's school and that it was being thoroughly investigated. Severe consequences await whoever was responsible.

Newark school officials also were notified, they said.

