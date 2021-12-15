Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Fire Ravages Hawthorne Home
News

Instagram Threat To Paterson High School Investigated

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"Dont come to Eastside tmrw."
"Dont come to Eastside tmrw." Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Paterson police and school security officials were investigating an Instagram threat that they believe was directed at Eastside High School.

A photo of a gun was accompanied by the threat: "Dont come to Eastside tomrw."

Authorities initially didn't know which particular school the Tuesday post was intended for. Newark also has an East Side High School.

Law enforcement sources said it involved Paterson's school and that it was being thoroughly investigated. Severe consequences await whoever was responsible.

Newark school officials also were notified, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.