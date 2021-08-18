Contact Us
Indictment: Paterson Baby Died From Sex Assault

Jerry DeMarco
James Davis, Qunasia Coleman
A 17-month-old infant died after being sexually assaulted by a Paterson man, an indictment alleges.

James Davis, 46, and the baby’s mother, Qunasia Coleman, 30, were both indicted by a grand jury in Paterson in connection with the November 2020 incident, authorities said Wednesday.

An ambulance rushed the infant to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center following a call for an unresponsive child at Coleman’s Carroll Street apartment, authorities said at the time.

Coleman had gone out, leaving Davis to care for the child, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

The infant had “multiple injuries about the body” and was pronounced dead a little more than a half-hour after arriving at the hospital, they said.

The grand jury indictment charges Davis with sex offenses “that led to the death” of the child, Valdes and Baycora said Wednesday.

Besides murder, Davis is charged with felony murder, aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment, they said. He remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail pending trial.

Coleman also was arrested and subsequently indicted on child endangerment charges, they added. She remained free pending trial.

