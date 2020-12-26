HERO: NJSP Honors Trooper Shot While Protecting Woman From 'Lawless Caravan'

New Jersey State Police Trooper Rick Hershey was interviewing witnesses following a home invasion at a South Jersey trailer park when the assailants returned -- and started shooting.

Hershey took a bullet trying to protect their female target, but that wasn’t all.

Despite a critical gunshot wound in his abdomen, the trooper whacked a fleeing vehicle with his service weapon in order to create a distinguishing mark that would help identify it.

This week, the New Jersey State Police cited Hershey’s “fearless and courageous actions” in honoring him as its 2020 Trooper of the Year.

It all began in the Harding Wood Trailer Park in Pittsgrove Township (Salem County) this past April 25.

Five women had forced their way into a mobile home and assaulted the owner – breaking a rib and lacerating one of her lungs -- while stealing her iPhone, authorities said.

The group left after Hershey showed up and identified himself as a law enforcement officer, then returned in a caravan and fired off 13 rounds at Hershey, with several hitting occupied homes.

“The members of this lawless caravan were armed and bent on violence when they arrived late at night at the mobile home park,” state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said at the time.

Hersey “prevented them from attacking their intended victim,” the attorney general said. “At least three caravan members opened fired on him from their vehicles.”

Hershey shot back, crawled behind cover and summoned help as they fled. He later underwent successful surgery at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

A total of 18 suspects were identified and captured by New Jersey State Police Fugitive and TEAMS units, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the ATF, among others.

The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office charged five women with the home invasion, while members of Grewal’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability charged three men in the shooting. Others were charged as part of the investigation.

Hershey, a detective in the Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office’s Field Operations Section, remained at Cooper for several weeks and full recovered, authorities said.

This week he was awarded a red ribbon encased in a gold frame to be worn on his uniform, signifying the highest honor the New Jersey State Police bestow on one of its own.

“Detective Hershey’s outstanding dedication and commitment are deserving of the honor of being named ‘Trooper of the Year’,” the NJSP wrote in a Facebook post. “His heroic actions undoubtedly protected the residents of that neighborhood and prevented further tragedy.

“The remarkable efforts of Detective Richard Hershey embody the New Jersey State Police core values of honor, duty and fidelity.”

