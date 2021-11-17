Haledon PD: Paterson Ex-Con Tosses Loaded 38 Special During Traffic Stop

A Paterson ex-con tossed a loaded gun and tried to run following a traffic stop in Haledon, said police who arrested him and his passenger.

Officer Jeffrey Welsh stopped a Nissan sedan with expired temporary license plates and inoperable headlights on West Broadway near Aberdeen Court shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, Capt. George Guzman said.

As Welsh exited his police vehicle, the front-seat passenger -- identified as Shalique Cox, 22, of Paterson -- suddenly got out and began walking away despite orders to stop, Guzman said.

The driver -- Jovan Hill, also 22 -- also got out and tossed what turned out to be a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun that contained four bullets and a spent shell casing, the captain said.

Welsh grabbed Hill, while backup Sgt. Frank Conca and Class II Special Police Officer Angelo DiPaola, Jr. nabbed Cox.

Hill was charged a trio of weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and received traffic summonses for being unlicensed, driving an unregistered vehicle and not properly maintaining headlights.

He remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Cox was released on a summons charging him with obstruction.

The gun, ammo and spent round were being sent to the New Jersey State Police lab to determine possible involvement in crimes.

