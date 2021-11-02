Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
GOTCHA! State Police Capture Accused Christmas Day Shooter In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Esau Torres-Guzman
Esau Torres-Guzman Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

POLICE NAVIDAD: A Paterson man wanted in a Christmas Day shooting had a handgun and more than a dozen bags of cocaine when he was captured by State Police this week, authorities announced Thursday.

Esau Torres-Guzman shot and wounded a fellow 19-year-old city resident at the corner of Market and Carroll streets last Dec. 25, they said.

The victim went to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via a private vehicle with injuries that weren’t life-threatening following the shooting, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora and New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick J. Callahan said in a joint release.

City police and detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office identified Torres-Guzman as the shooter and members of the NJSP Fugitive Unit captured him at his home shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, they said.

Seized from the apartment were a .380-caliber Taurus handgun, 13 bags of cocaine, and a small bag of marijuana, the release says.

Torres-Guzman remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance on charges of first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses.

