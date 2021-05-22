GOTCHA! Paterson Police Quickly Nab Suspect In Afternoon Street Shooting

Officers responding to a report of a car parked in a bus stop Saturday ended up arresting a gunman moments later, authorities said.

The officers had just pulled alongside the illegally parked Honda Civic in the 100 block of 20th Avenue around noon when a shot rang out up the block at Summer Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Officer Brian DeCando alerted his colleagues to a Hispanic man in a red shirt, Speziale said.

Moment later, Officers Ramie Nouh and Ryan Fitzsimmons found Ambiorix Garcia Jr. crouching in the rear corner of a two-family home and took him into custody without incident, the director said.

Near him was a bullet casing, he said.

They officers also retrieved a chrome handgun from an alley that witnesses said Garcia had pulled from his waistband and fired, he said.

Garcia was processed at headquarters and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on charges including weapons offenses.

"The quick actions and response by the officers was a testament to their experience, creating a safe environment and removing a dangerous weapon -- and individual -- from our streets," Speziale said.

