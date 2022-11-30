'Go Back Where You Came From': Clifton Man, 71, Accused Of Bias Intimidation Against Neighbor

Authorities on Wednesday charged a 71-year-old Clifton man with bias intimidation for allegedly using racial slurs against a female neighbor.

Antonio Delevante also was charged with harassment in connection with what authorities said was an Aug. 24 incident in the area of Graham Place and Atkins Court in Clifton.

The 51-year-old victim told responding officers that a male neighbor “approached her in a harassing manner using racial slurs and told her to go back from where she came from,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release on Nov. 30.

An investigation led to the identification of Delevante, they said.

Clifton police arrested Delevante near his home on Wednesday, charged him on a summons complaint and released him pending grand jury action.

