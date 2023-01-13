Fugitive 20, With Gun Conviction Seized By Passaic Sheriff's Detectives With US Marshals Unit

Passaic County sheriff's detectives assigned to a special U.S. Marshals Service unit captured a 20-year-old fugitive from Paterson -- at his home.

Aaron Young had been the subject of a manhunt after he violated probation on Dec. 12 following a gun conviction, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Sheriff's detectives with the Marshals' New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force seized Young at his home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Berdnik said.

He was carrying 15 crack capsules, along with illegal prescription drugs and a small amount of pot, the sheriff said.

Investigators later learned that Young had a second warrant out of Passaic County for violating probation on a disorderly person's offense, he said.

Young was charged this time with several counts of illegal drug possession and sent to the jail to await a hearing.

