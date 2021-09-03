Former Clifton Driver Admits Severely Injuring Paterson Pedestrian While On Suspended List

UPDATE: A former Clifton resident admitted that he struck and seriously injured a Paterson pedestrian last summer while driving on the suspended list.

Giovanni Muscia Jr., 31, was driving a black 2007 Chevy Suburban that struck the 54-year-old victim at the intersection of Grand Street and Marshall Street around 11 a.m. July 7, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Muscia, who currently lives in Mount Bethel, PA, pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Paterson on Monday to the original charge: causing serious bodily injury with a suspended license, a fourth-degree crime.

A jury conviction for the same crime could have brought a prison sentence of up to 18 months and fines of up to $10,000.

With no prior convictions, the plea – which Valdes said was secured by Senior Assistant Prosecutor Julie Serfess -- will most likely spare Muscia prison time.

It will cost the Fair Lawn native at least another year’s suspension, in addition to fines and other penalties, under state law.

Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed scheduled sentencing for April 16.

