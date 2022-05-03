Five Busted For Various Offenses During Burglary Probe, Haledon PD Says

Two teens who were arrested by Haledon police during a burglary raid were joined by three other people, one of whom had a gun and the other two outstanding warrants, authorities said.

Police investigating the theft of Apple air pads, ab IPad, a Playstation 4, prescription medication and $1,260.00 in collectible coins from Hobart Avenue found the borough group while executing a search warrant on Tilt Street, Capt. George Guzman Jr. said.

They seized Anthony Scarpa and Alejandro Navarro, both 18, in connection with the burglary, while grabbing Elijah Mercer, also 18, who he said had a gun.

Also taken into custody were Jessica Betancourt, 42, and Jesselia Nieves, 22, who the captain said had outstanding traffic warrants. Both of them were released pending a new court date.

Scarpa, Navarro, and Mercer, meanwhile, were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.