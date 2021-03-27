Firefighters KO Hawthorne Townhouse Blaze

Hawthorne firefighters kept a heavy blaze from doing even more damage to a local townhouse complex Friday night.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the middle unit of the three-story wood-frame townhouse on Metro Vista Drive at Alana Drive around 7:45 p.m. and quickly traveled up the walls, responders said.

Flames were running the rear wall from the first to the third floor and across the deck, they said.

Despite heavy winds and exposure concerns, firefighters contained the blaze to the single unit and stopped it from spreading to the attic.

It was declared under control within a half hour.

Firefighters from North Haledon and Paterson provided mutual aid.

