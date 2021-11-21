Firefighters Battle Hawthorne Blaze

Firefighters battled a fierce blaze in a Hawthorne home Sunday night.

The fire broke out in the rear of the 2½-story Victor Place home just off Van Winkle Avenue near Route 208 around 7 p.m.

It almost immediately went to two alarms, with flames blowing through the upper-floor windows, and then three alarms an hour or so later, responders at the scene said.

Everyone got out OK, they said. EMS evaluated them there.

A report that pets had been trapped inside couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Firefighters faced water-pressure problems and went to an exterior operation.

The fire was declared under control at 8:30 p.m.

Glen Rock, Fair Lawn, Paterson, Prospect Park, Ridgewood and Wyckoff firefighters were among the mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage.

