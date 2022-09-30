Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: UPDATE: Body Of Female GWB Jumper Recovered From Hudson River
Fire Ravages Wayne Home

Jerry DeMarco
Flames spread through the rear first and second floors of the $1.1 million, 3,400-square-foot home on Urban Club Road in Wayne before dawn Friday, Sept. 30.
Photo Credit: WAYNE FD

What apparently began as a deck fire became a raging blaze doused by Wayne's bravest.

Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported in the three-alarm fire, which broke out on Urban Club Road just off Valley Road near the North Jersey Country Club shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

All of Wayne's five fire companies responded as flames spread through the rear first and second floors of the $1.1 million, 3,400-square-foot Colonial, built in 1999.

The main body was quickly knocked down and the fire was declared under control less than a half-hour after the call.

Responders at the scene requested a fire investigator.

