Fire Ravages Wayne Home

What apparently began as a deck fire became a raging blaze doused by Wayne's bravest.

Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported in the three-alarm fire, which broke out on Urban Club Road just off Valley Road near the North Jersey Country Club shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

All of Wayne's five fire companies responded as flames spread through the rear first and second floors of the $1.1 million, 3,400-square-foot Colonial, built in 1999.

The main body was quickly knocked down and the fire was declared under control less than a half-hour after the call.

Responders at the scene requested a fire investigator.

