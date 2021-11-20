Contact Us
Fire Ravages One Paterson Home, Damages Another

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson FD
Paterson FD Photo Credit: Jerry Speziale (FILE PHOTO)

A morning fire damaged two Paterson homes, one severely, authorities confirmed.

Responders were met by heavy fire on the second floor and in the attic of a two-story wood-frame home on Oak Street home shortly after 9:30 a.m., Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The blaze spread to a three-story multi-family building next door, but firefighters quickly prevented further damage, the director said.

No serious injuries were immediately reported, he said.

The bulk of the two-alarmer was knocked down in under a half hour before the fire was declared under control around 10:30 a.m.

Although an official cause wasn't immediately determined, a Passaic County prosecutor's detective was requested at the scene.

The Red Cross was providing food, clothing and shelter for 22 displaced residents, Speziale said.

