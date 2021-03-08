Fire Races Through Row Of Paterson Homes

Fire roared through three neighboring homes in Paterson late Sunday.

The blaze broke out shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the rear attic of one of a row of 2½-story lookalike wood-frame houses packed together on Barnert Place.

The flames quickly spread to a neighboring home and then another, all within 20 minutes.

Before long, the fire was at four alarms.

Water issues hampered firefighters' efforts.

The main body of the fire was knocked down around 11:30 p.m. It was declared under control soon after.

No major injuries were reported.

City fire officials summoned members of the Passaic County Prosecutor's Arson Unit and PSE&G. The suspected cause wasn't immediately disclosed.

It was the second multiple-alarm fire of the day -- and the third in two days -- for Paterson's finest.

