Driver Charged After Pedestrian, 67, Is Struck Off Route 46

A 67-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle turning off Route 46 in Clifton, authorities said.

In a statistical oddity, the victim and driver are both from Middlesex County.

The pedestrian, from Sayreville, was struck crossing Conklin Avenue near Fette Ford shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

The vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old Iselin man, then mounted a sidewalk, hitting a fire hydrant after hitting the pedestrian while turning off the eastbound highway, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Anderson said.

The driver initially received a summons for reckless driving while an investigation continued, he said.

