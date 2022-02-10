Concerns Emerge For Paterson Homeless Outreach Program After Founder's Arrest

A man charged in a stabbing during a dispute over a parking spot outside his Clifton home operates a Paterson outreach program that's received more than $300,000 in grants this month and boasts partnerships with New Jersey State Police, among others.

The ”lead-up to the incident” last weekend involving Roger Lester, 42, “is still unclear and has become a legal matter,” a publicist for his organization said Thursday.

Brennan Jenkins of Ruthleess Marketing contended that Lester -- the founder and CEO of NJ PAAIN (Preparing Adolescent & Adult Ideologies Now) -- had been “caught [in] a road rage incident gone wrong between two other men.”

“It is noted that the CEO was not carrying a weapon and the knife that was used in the incident belonged to the alleged victim,” he added.

“This case will affect thousands of homeless people in Paterson, as well as businesses that partner with NJ PAAIN, which includes the State Police,” Jenkins noted.

Police were already familiar with Lester, whose criminal history includes arrests for various felonies and time served in prison dating back to the late 1990s, according to public records.

According to Jenkins, Lester has been using “his experiences and connections to prevent others [from] getting lost in the system.”

Just last week, NJ PAAIN received more than $300,000 in grants for homeless outreach, Jenkins said. That includes meals, water, clothing and “protective devices,” according to the for-profit organization’s literature.

Partner restaurants in Bergen County have played an important role, according to an NJ PAAIN news release. A Ridgewood restaurant prepared over 200 hot meals in December “to accommodate the organization’s need to meet Paterson citizens on the city’s streets,” the release says.

Connex4NPO in Westwood has also given the organization “access to more items for donation purposes,” it says.

Pharmacy Plus in Paterson was also cited for helping Lester’s group reach out to the elderly.

Lester himself “physically goes to the streets of Paterson to distribute hot meals, sanitary needs, and clothing items every week on Fridays to the homeless or less fortunate,” Jenkins said.

“His criminal history/ reform is what makes his business unique and allows him to become a beacon in a city such as Paterson,” the publicist noted.

For his part, Lester late last year said his organization is "committed to being the change" in a city where "we see so much hopelessness and inhumane circumstances."

“Our commitment does not stop in Paterson,” Lester said at the time. “We aim to expand our services to Jersey City, Camden, Newark, Trenton, and other cities going through the same.”

The 21-year-old victim of the Feb. 5 stabbing near the corner of Lake and Van Winkle avenues in Clifton was reported in stable condition at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, according to police.

Lester, meanwhile, was taken in custody to a local hospital for treatment before being sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson. He's charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

"It is not determined if [Lester] will counter sue the alleged victim in this case," Jenkins said Thursday. "However, the legal team at NJ PAAIN is looking into the entire incident and all evidence before moving forward."

