Clifton Police SUV Rolls In Multi-Vehicle Crash

Two officers and a civilian were injured in a crash involving two Clifton police vehicles, one of which overturned, during a pursuit Monday night, responders said.

Initial details were sketchy.

Police were reportedly pursuing a Paterson carjacking suspect who was believed to be armed in Passaic when two SUVs and a sedan were involved in a crash at Main and Clifton avenues in Clifton shortly before 9:30 p.m.

All of the victims weren't seriously injured, responders said. It wasn't immediately clear whether any arrests were made.

