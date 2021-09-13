Contact Us
News

Clifton Police SUV Rolls In Multi-Vehicle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Overturned Clifton police SUV off the corner of Main and Clifton avenues in Clifton.
Overturned Clifton police SUV off the corner of Main and Clifton avenues in Clifton. Photo Credit: RING

Two officers and a civilian were injured in a crash involving two Clifton police vehicles, one of which overturned, during a pursuit Monday night, responders said.

Initial details were sketchy.

Police were reportedly pursuing a Paterson carjacking suspect who was believed to be armed in Passaic when two SUVs and a sedan were involved in a crash at Main and Clifton avenues in Clifton shortly before 9:30 p.m.

All of the victims weren't seriously injured, responders said. It wasn't immediately clear whether any arrests were made.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

