South Passaic Daily Voice
Clifton Man Charged With Trafficking Porn Images Of Infants, Children

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Paul Rusin
Paul Rusin Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 57-year-old Clifton man trafficked pornographic images of children ranging from 10 years to only a few months old, said authorities who arrested him.

A Superior Court judge in Paterson ordered Monday that Paul Rusin remain held pending trial following his arrest a week earlier by members of Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Rusin “used the Internet to obtain, distribute, and maintain electronic files depicting…nude children, ranging in age from approximately a few months old to 10 years old, engaging in sexual acts,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint announcement Tuesday with the sheriff.

“Rusin stored child pornography on both a flash drive and a cloud-based account,” they added.

He’s charged with possessing, maintaining and sharing child pornography.

