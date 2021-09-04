Clifton Man, 57, Charged With Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Child

A pre-teen was sexually abused repeatedly by a 57-year-old Clifton man over more than a year and a half, said authorities who arrested him on Friday.

Another child was in the room during some of the assaults committed by Jesus Delgado, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas A. Rinaldi said in a joint announcement.

Clifton police first responded to the victim’s home this past September, they said.

Detectives from Valdes’s Special Victims Unit then interviewed the child and “multiple” witnesses before arresting Delgado on aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment charges, Valdes and Rinaldi said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco is handling the case.

Authorities asked that anyone with further information about this particular case contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

