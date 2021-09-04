Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver Charged After Pedestrian, 67, Is Struck Off Route 46
News

Clifton Man, 57, Charged With Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Child

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jesus Delgado
Jesus Delgado Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A pre-teen was sexually abused repeatedly by a 57-year-old Clifton man over more than a year and a half, said authorities who arrested him on Friday.

Another child was in the room during some of the assaults committed by Jesus Delgado, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas A. Rinaldi said in a joint announcement.

Clifton police first responded to the victim’s home this past September, they said.

Detectives from Valdes’s Special Victims Unit then interviewed the child and “multiple” witnesses before arresting Delgado on aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment charges, Valdes and Rinaldi said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco is handling the case.

Authorities asked that anyone with further information about this particular case contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.